Why Alec Baldwin missed Hilaria Baldwin’s second 'DWTS' performance

Hilaria Baldwin has finally revealed the real reason behind her husband Alec Baldwin's absence from Dancing with the Stars second episode.

The yoga instructor, who is currently competing in the dancing show, said that Alex is busy doing a film right now.

"So, Alec is doing a movie right now. He's doing a movie, he's doing a show, he's been traveling so much. He'll be here next week, but we're juggling," she told the Fox News Digital.

Hilaria further said, "We had a certain plan to be in New York right now and then all of a sudden the universe opened and I was offered this incredible experience."

"And so I packed up all the kids and in a day. I signed the contract to do ‘Dancing with the Stars’ in between landing and getting our luggage. This has been a really wild whirlwind that I'm so grateful for, and it's imposed some shifting," she continued.

While Alec didn't attend the second episode of DWTS, the couple’s seven kids have been in the audience.

"So it means that we're not always going to be together because he had committed to some jobs. But he'll come as much as he can and my kids are here to represent and cheer from the crowd," Hilaria said.

For those unversed, Alec cheered on his wife while watching her perform with dance partner Gleb Savchenko in the premiere episode of DWTS.