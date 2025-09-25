Sarah Ferguson's Hollywood comeback collapses amid Epstein scandal

Sarah Ferguson’s Hollywood dream ends after apology to Epstein emerges

Sarah Ferguson’s hopes for a Hollywood comeback have reportedly collapsed after her apology email t o convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was leaked.

The Duchess of York had been developing a Victorian-era drama series based on her novels, aiming to pitch it as a “Bridgerton-style” hit.

However, industry insiders have said the project is now “dead and buried,” with no hopes for Fergie to build a Hollywood career.

According to The Mirror, a major Hollywood dealmaker revealed that the series is “dead and buried due to this Epstein revelation.”

“For Sarah to be linked to this scandal at this time for the US is just toxic news for the project. It will never see the light of day,” the source said.

Another insider, who is a multi-award-winning LA producer, shared, “Sarah Ferguson’s scandal means this show is cooked.”

“It ain’t going to be picked by anyone because this Epstein connection makes the brand totally toxic at this time in Hollywood,” they added.

“She was shopping her books around as a new version of 'Bridgerton', trading on her Royal credentials to appeal to American audiences. Initial reactions were lukewarm, but the second book gave a sense of real potential.

“Harry and Meghan showed Royal content draws viewers, but now, the word is ‘f*** no.’ Too controversial with Epstein tied in.

“With the US government probe still ongoing, this scandal is going to keep heating up. Fergie can’t sit on a US TV show without someone dragging up these emails. There’s no hiding from black-and-white evidence.”