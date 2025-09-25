William Shatner rushed to the hospital amid medical emergency: report

William Shatner suffers a major medical emergency

William Shatner, 94, the actor responsible for helming the character of Captain Kirk on Star Trek has just been rushed to a hospital, for a medical emergency in Los Angeles.

The news has been shared by TMZ and according to their findings, the issue at hand was related to his blood sugar.

Insight into this medical issue has been shared by a well placed source that is well placed within the actor’s circle.

What is pertinent to mention though, is that the hospital trip was more a ‘precaution’ than anything else, and he was led to the hospital in an LAFD ambulance.

Now, he’s checked out and according to the outlet’s source, the actor is currently “good” and is “resting comfortably.”

In terms of his health, Shatner got honest two years ago, in 2023 during his own biography You Can Call Me Bill.

“I’ve turned down a lot of offers to do documentaries before. But I don’t have long to live,” he said at the time.

“Whether I keel over as I’m speaking to you or 10 years from now, my time is limited, so that’s very much a factor. I’ve got grandchildren. This documentary is a way of reaching out after I die.”