Major update on 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse'

'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' is the much-awaited movie in Sony's Spidey franchise

September 25, 2025

'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' gets new release date

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is a much-awaited movie in the animated Spidey franchise. Now, it is set to get a newer update on release.

Earlier the release date was June 25, 2027. But now Sony has moved the date earlier to June 18, 2027.

It is important to note the latest release date will cover both the Juneteenth holiday and Father's Day. Not to mention, the movie will be out in IMAX and premium formats.

Meanwhile, Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson serve as directors, while Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and David Callaham work on the script.

In addition, Daniel Kaluuya and Hailee Steinfeld voice the main characters in the cast.

On the other hand, another Spider-Man is in the works. Tom Holland, who is leading the upcoming instalment, in an earlier interview with Complex, weighed in on the new movie, which he described as a "rebirth."

“It really feels like we aren't making the fourth movie," he adds. “We're making the first movie in the next chapter… This is Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This is a rebirth. This is something completely new.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day wil hit cinemas on July 31, 2026.

