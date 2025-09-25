Jimmy Kimmel makes first comment about Donald Trump since TV return

Jimmy Kimmel speaks out against US president Donald Trump

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has just responded to US President Donald Trump, a day after after his TV show went live again, following a six-day suspension.

According to Variety he said, “A lot of people watched our show last night. I got so many texts from so many people. It made me realize how many of my friends are never watching the show at any other time.”

He even alluded to Trump and added, “I did hear from one very special friend moments after we taped our show last night: the mad red hatter. I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. You can’t believe they gave me my job back?’ I can’t believe we gave you your job back. We’re even!”

And it didn’t end there, in fact Kimmel went on to read Trump’s posts about his show too, posts like the one that claims he “puts the network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive democrat garbage.”

In response Kimmel said, “who puts the network in jeopardy? You hear that? There’s the threat again! This time, straight from FCC-biscuit’s mouth. He says, ‘I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 million dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers!’”

“Only Donald Trump would try to prove he wasn’t threatening ABC by threatening ABC. And you almost have to feel sorry for the people who work for him who try to clean up the messes.”

He even added, “I don’t like bullies. I played the clarinet high school, okay? I just don’t like it. Donald Trump is an old-fashioned ’80s movie-style bully, taking your lunch and money.”

And before concluding he also slammed all those in favor of the president, saying, “Rooting for this bully, I don’t care what side you’re on, it’s like rooting for Biff from ‘Back to the Future,'. Literally, Donald Trump was the model for Biff in ‘Back to the Future,’ and this is who people are cheering for. I don’t know about you, I’m with Marty McFly.”