World goes nuclear in 'A House of Dynamite' trailer

Netflix drops 'A House of Dynamite' trailer

In the trailer of A House of Dynamite, tensions are in the air as military and other officials huddle to moot on how to respond after a possible nuclear strike.



Kathryn Bigelow, who is known for giving these kinds of thrillers, has returned to directing after a hiatus. Starring Rebecca Ferguson and Idris Elba, the footage shows it's packed with uncontrolled intensity, political drama, and rising stakes.

In addition, the movie also cast Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Anthony Ramos, Tracy Letts, Greta Lee, Moses Ingram, Jonah Hauer-King, Jason Clarke, and Lily James. And yes, the supporting cast goes even deeper with Kaitlyn Dever, Kyle Allen, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Brittany O’Grady, and Gbenga Akinnagbe.

Given Kathryn's previous Academy win, it's expected her upcoming feature will also court the Oscars' attention to get itself nominated.

Early reactions also went in A House of Dynamite's way. Time Magazine writes, it's “a movie with a seemingly endless number of moving parts, cut with diamond precision.”

New York Magazine/Vulture notes, “This makes Bigelow’s ability to maintain suspense that much more impressive.”

The Playlist describes “Bigelow’s film pinpoints a terrifying tragedy lurking unspoken in today’s world order: whether citizens place their trust in people or procedures, neither can be counted on to prevent mass destruction.”

Echoing previous reviews of early screenings, BBC opines, “more riveting than most thrillers, and more terrifying than most horror films.”

A House of Dynamite will be released in limited theatres on October 3, followed by its release on Netflix on October 24.