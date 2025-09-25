Leonardo DiCaprio told to 'grow up' after embarrassing incident

Leonardo DiCaprio need to quit partying after Ibiza run-in

Leonardo DiCaprio faced a humiliating encounter with Ibiza police recently.

The Oscar winner was reportedly left red-faced after failing to be recognized by the authorities while attempting to enter a private party on the Spanish island.

RadarOnline revealed that the embarrassing incident has left DiCaprio "seething," with his friends saying that it should serve as a wake-up call for the Titanic actor.

The source said, "They were trying to enter a party, and he was searched, everyone in his entourage was, but it was humiliating to say the least."

Adding, "He may have tried to play it cool, but he was seething."

"People in Leo's circle have seen him party-hopping with the same group of hangers-on and a different model girlfriend every year or so for too long and feel it's time for him to grow up," the source noted.

This comes after DiCaprio, 50, revealed in an interview with Esquire that he feels "emotionally 35."

"I can only imagine how the next few decades are going to progress," he told the outlet.

While the insider claimed that treatment from Ibiza police has left Leonardo DiCaprio "mortified", it hasn’t stopped him yet. "He seems to live for the party scene and folks question how long he can go on like this before he becomes a grossly exaggerated caricature of himself," the source said.