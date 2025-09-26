Prince Harry falls into a big disagreement with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has hit a wall with Meghan Markle as personal disagreement grows

A monumental personal issue has overtaken Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s personal life sources claim.

The issue in question is one related to their eldest child, Prince Archie.

According to a report by an insider while “Harry has ruled out Eton for Archie,” as a result of his own experiences.

For those unversed, “his own experience there was uncomfortable, and he doesn't want his boy to repeat it.”

“What he is firm about, though, is giving his children some schooling in Britain,” the insider revealed to RadarOnline.

“He believes they will miss out by being away from their wider family and thinks the U.K. private school system is one of the best in the world.”

Whereas his wife Meghan Markle has a totally different reason for being averse.

According to the source, “Meghan sees boarding school as a barbaric idea. She prefers to keep the children close and doesn't share Harry's fondness for the British system.”

According to the source, “that difference is at the heart of their disagreement.”

However, when it comes to Royal Family and what they feel, a family friend also spoke to the outlet and admitted, “the king is very pleased that Harry wants his children to keep ties with Britain. He views it as an encouraging development.”