Kylie Kelce details disgusting bare-handed mistake: 'I'm embarrassed'

Kylie Kelce shares cringeworthy tale of terrible error

Kylie Kelce just made a hilariously unfiltered confession about the moment she accidentally picked up a literal turd with her bare hand.

On the Thursday, September 25 episode of her podcast Not Gonna Lie, the 33-year-old podcaster shared a nausea-inducing story in detail.

Calling to mind, Kylie said, “You know what’s f***** up? I just accidentally picked up a literal turd off my kids’ bathroom floor with my bare hand.”

She added, “I’m almost embarrassed to say this on the Internet. I’m embarrassed to put this out into the world.”

The mother of four daughters, Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finn, 5 months, whom she shares with husband Jason Kelce, retired NFL star, revealed that her kids have been playing a game called ‘Foil Fun,” which leaves black foam stickers around the house.

“Benny and I were heading into the bathroom for a little potty party, if you will, and I look down on the floor and she says, ‘Oh! It’s poop,’” Kylie recalled, stating that lately her toddler has been in a phase where she likes to use words like “poop,” “toilet,” and more as a joke.

“Our potty talk is very exciting right now. So naturally when Benny looks on the floor and points to the thing and says, ‘It’s poop,’ I thought it’s just her being her normal self, labeling things in the house that are not actually poop as poop, because when I looked down, I thought to myself, ‘Oh, it’s a freaking sticker. It’s another one of the damn foam stickers stuck to the floor,’” she explained.

However, confusing the poop with the sticker gave her sickening results.

The Philadelphia native remembered, “I bent down and thinking it was a sticker stuck to the floor, I squeezed, with quite a bit of force, what I thought was a foam sticker. I raw dogged it. I didn’t take out tissue paper. I didn’t put a glove on. I thought I was picking up a f*** foam sticker.”

“You know what it was? A tiny turd. It was a tiny turd. Benny was right. It was poop,” Kylie said.