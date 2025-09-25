 
Kim Kardashian to face 'crazy' police case?

Kim Kardashian's ex-boyfriend claims to be behind a case he says he is working to build

September 25, 2025

Ray J makes bold claim about Kim Kardashian
Ray J had a history with Kim Kardashian. Apart from being her ex-boyfriend, he was in the tape which was leaked that brought the mom-of-four into the limelight.

Now, he is making outlandish claims about her and her mother, Kris Jenner.

On X, the One Wish rapper in a livestream says federal authorities are building a RICO case against the mom-daughter duo, and he is helping them.

“The federal RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy,” he alleges.

“I’m talking about, I’m on the news every day. I’m gonna say a lot of s*. Anybody that is cool with Kim, they need to tell her now, the feds is coming. There’s nothing I can do about it,” he notes, adding, “it’s worse than Diddy.”

It is worth noting that Ray has in the past mentioned the RICO case in regard to his ex-girlfriend and her family.

“If you told me that the Kardashians were being charged for racketeering, I might believe it,” he previously said in TMZ Presents: United States V. Sean Combs: Inside the Diddy Trial, which is available to stream on AppleTV+.

Kim and Ray dated from 2003 to 2006.

