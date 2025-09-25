World is at peril in 'Greenland 2: Migration' trailer

Lionsgate drops 'Greenland 2: Migration' trailer

As meteors are hitting the earth, survival is the key. That's what Gerard Butler as John Garrity is doing to his family in the trailer of Greenland 2: Migration.



It is the sequel to the disaster movie in 2020, whose events entail a comet strike which destroyed most parts of the earth.

Now, in the forthcoming movie, the lead star with his family faces another round of comet showers after five years of the first hit.

“I’ll take care of you both, until my last breath,” Gerard says in the trailer to his family. In addition to him, the film's cast includes Amber Rose Revah, Sophie Thompson, Trond Fausa Aurvag, and William Abadie.

Meanwhile, Ric Roman Waugh serves as director, and the script was done by Chris Sparling and Mitchell LaFortune.

The film's logline reads, "In the aftermath of a comet strike that decimated most of the earth, the Garrity family must leave the safety of their Greenland bunker to traverse a shattered world in search of a new home."

Greenland 2: Migration will bow out on Jan 9, 2026.