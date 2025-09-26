Mariah Carey drops bombshell negative response to Muni Long's cover of her hit song

Mariah Carey declares her love for Muni Long: 'I love her'

Mariah Carey has finally opened up about Muni Long’s cover of her 2005 song We Belong Together.

While giving an interview to GQ, which was published on Tuesday, September 23, the 56-year-old American singer-songwriter and record producer reflected on her famous reaction to Long’s cover of her hit track We Belong Together, which she sang as an homage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025.

When Carey was asked to share her thoughts on the cover of her classic song, she responded, "I didn't even hear the cover. I didn't know it happened. No one told me."

Her negative response bewildered the interviewer and he repeated with an urge, "Muni Long, at iHeartRadio?"

Carey explained, "I love Muni Long! I just didn't know that she had done 'We Belong Together' [as a cover] ‘cause her song was so similar to 'We Belong Together.' I had no idea that she did 'We Belong Together.'"

When she was informed that Long had "changed it up” to come up with her own version of the song, the Merry Christmas crooner admitted she felt "honored and flattered" knowing that the Dollhouse songstress covered it but she does not like people changing her songs.

"I love Muni Long, she's a great person, umm, but I just don't like people doing my songs," Carey declared.