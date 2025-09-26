Madelaine Petsch sets the record straight about 'Strangers 2' producer role

Photo: Madelaine Petsch clears the air about 'Strangers 2' producer role

Madelaine Petsch has not allowed anyone to think that her producer credit was just for show.

The 31-year-old actress stars in The Strangers – Chapter 2 alongside Gabriel Basso and Ema Horvath, and she recently revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that she had to earn her executive producer title.

“I actually did not have the credit at first,” Petsch began and confessed.

“I was asked to be an actor in the film, and I wholeheartedly said yes. I then came on set and said, ‘Hey guys, I have some script thoughts. Would you be willing to listen to them?’" she continued.

Petsch went on to explain, "And that ultimately became [producer] Courtney Solomon and I editing the script every day after set, going through shot lists with Renny [Harlin] and being more sewn into the fabric of the story in a producorial way. So they offered me the EP credit; it was not a vanity credit that I got.”

The Riverdale alum also noted that in Hollywood, actors are sometimes offered EP credits in place of pay.

However, in this case, she insisted, “I got offered this credit because I was actually doing the work,” after which she signed off from the chat.