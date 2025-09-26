Mariah Carey distances herself from Nick Cannon 'world' in viral interview

Mariah Carey skips co-parenting question about Nick Cannon

Mariah Carey recently brushed off a question about co-parenting with ex-husband Nick Cannon while discussing life with their 14-year-old twins, Monroe “Roe” and Moroccan “Roc.”

During a sit-down interview on CBS Mornings Wednesday, host Gayle King asked the singer how she manages raising the twins with Cannon, given his very public lifestyle.

“Hmmm,” Carey replied coolly. “I kinda feel like it’s best if I don’t talk about him because he can just be in his own world.”

She quickly added, “No offense to him.” The response about the father of 12 immediately went viral.

Fans lit up social media with reactions, with one Instagram user joking, “We all embarrassed by our baby daddy chile,” while another wrote, “If the father of my kids went on a baby-making shopping spree after me, I wouldn’t wanna talk about it either.”

Others piled on, with one commenter noting, “She doesn’t want this serial baby daddy tied to her brand.”

Carey, 56, and Cannon, 44, finalised their divorce in 2016. Since then, the Masked Singer host has fathered 10 more children with five different women.

Cannon recently reflected on his choices, admitting on The Breakfast Club that his behavior after the divorce was a “trauma response.”

“If I would have did the work, the healing, after getting divorced, I probably would have took my time in a lot [of] other scenarios,” he said.

“For whatever reason, I thought that was the answer a lot of times. Like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna figure it out over here.’ Now, you’re leaving trauma every step of the way instead of fixing it from its origin.”