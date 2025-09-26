Kylie Kelce reveals truth behind Jason Kelce's viral potty clip

Kylie Kelce on husband Jason Kelce's viral potty clip

Kylie Kelce backed husband Jason's hilarious potty training method.

During a recent episode of her podcast Not Gonna Lie, the doting mom of four admitted her husband Jason 'nailed it' with potty training hack that he shared in a viral clip of his podcast, New Heights.

"The way we potty train her is you can see them just starting to s***," Jason shared in a recent clip of his podcast uploaded on socials. "It ain't hard to spot. She goes off into the corner and [you] just see her face starting to go like...'Do you need to poop right now, Wy?'"

The former professional football center further shared they just ask their daughter if they feel like going to potty.

Kylie on her recent podcast shared she totally backs Jason's method

"Guys, I can truly say, first of all, in reference to my husband's explanation, no notes. Not a single f****** note. He nailed that. There was not a single lie told, she said, noting that potty training is a "team effort."

"We didn't huddle up about potty training. It's as clear as Jason said," Kylie explained. "It was just that you could tell when they had to go hide behind a chair that the time is upon us. And you just gotta scoop them up before that happens."

"And that is where it becomes a team effort. Whoever's in the room and catches the child sneak behind a chair, that's the person who's like, 'Grab them.' And then you gotta run," she added.