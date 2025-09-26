Kate Middleton ‘not at 100 percent' new claim drops

New claim comes out about Kate Middleton’s health

Praise upon praise has just been heaped on Kate Middleton, for the way she handled herself at the state banquet for US president Donald Trump.

However, behind the scenes there seems to have been a lot of ‘pressure’ on the future queen, pressure that she carried despite not being in full form.

Insight into all of it has been shared by the editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, Ingrid Seward.

While speaking to People magazine she started by saying, “There was a lot of pressure on her because all eyes were on her,” in Windsor Castle.

“She would be very aware that the most important person there was the King, but she can’t help that all eyes are on her,” too Ms Seward added.

The pressure, she claims was present even though Kate “lit up the table with the megawatt smile” because she was still not “100 percent” better at the time.

While wearing the Queen Mary Lover’s Knot tiara, in her gold Phillipa Lepley gown, the commentator recounted how the pressure did not reduce for a second.

Despite having faced cancer just a year ago the commentator added, “she looked magnificent. She looked golden, and it’s definitely the best I’ve ever seen her look at a state banquet.”

She also added, “she is definitely showing traits of being a remarkable future queen. She has the most beautiful smile, which captivates everyone. It’s just magical. She obviously amused him. She is just a doyenne of perfect manners. He must have made her laugh.”

Near the end a question was also asked of the expert, one that wondered whether Kate was a secret weapon of the Royal Family, given her proximity to Trump during the state dinner.

To this the commentator said, “She is the weapon, not a secret one.”