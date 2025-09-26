Robert Plant plans for something ‘really worth doing'

Robert Plant not interested in being ‘a big deal anymore'

Robert Plant, the legendary Led Zeppelin star is no longer interested in being "a big deal anymore."

Currently making music with a group of acoustic performers called Saving Grace, he loves the lack of "stress" in their collaboration.

The 77-year-old musician is only interested in doing things that are "worth" it, regardless of the size of the project.

Robert told The Sun newspaper: “I can’t say I have the ambition to be a big deal any more. Because I’ve been in so many big deal situations...”

“I’ve walked away from so many situations. At this time in my life, it has to be something really worth doing — I don’t just want to be hanging on,” he added.

“These are great people. I see Saving Grace as a beautiful, no stress, no bludgeoning thing. There were no big announcements when we started,” the Stairway to Heaven talent mentioned to the outlet.

Robert also confessed that being Led Zeppelin's front man was “a very precarious and sensitive place to be — and overwhelming."

“Ego played a part but it was so momentary. Mostly, it was fear of being in that position. If any of us four guys weren’t on it, where would we have been?” the singer stated.

He recalled, “There was nowhere to hide in those days and we didn’t have a support structure behind us.”

Robert Plant, who was joined in the band, Led Zeppelin, by Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and the late John Bonham, has also admitted it was very difficult for him when he first went solo after the band split due to their drummer's death in 1980.