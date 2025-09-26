Taylor Swift’s wedding plans: Martha Stewart says 'she doesn’t need me'

Martha Stewart said that Taylor Swift "doesn’t need" her help with wedding planning.

Speaking to TMZ on Wednesday, the 84-year-old lifestyle icon said that she’s not worried about the pop sensation and Travis Kelce's upcoming nuptials because she knows that the couple won’t be needing her expertise.

When asked about how she would plan Taylor's wedding, Martha responded, “I think the dear vocalist knows what she’s doing.”

“She doesn’t need me,” she added. “She has Travis.”

Martha's remark came after she offered her services to the 14-time Grammy winner when she announced her engagement to the NFL star.

At that time, the actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a split-screen photo from the couple's engagement shoot, accompanied by a clip of herself sipping a glass of white wine.

"It’s time to call in the ultimate wedding planner," she jokingly penned in the caption.

Later, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Martha teased that the Lover songstress' wedding may be far more low-key than fans might expect.

“They’rel probably gonna keep it private, from what I’ve been hearing,” she said.

Parsing the couple’s savvy, the TV star stated, “They are charming, they are savvy, and they know what they are doing.”

For those unversed, Taylor announced her engagement to Travis on August 26, 2025.