Kris Jenner speaks out on latest transformation: 'Want to age gracefully'

Kris Jenner opens up about her version of 'aging gracefully'

By
Areeba Sheikh
|

September 26, 2025

Kris Jenner admits being the best version of herself makes her happy
Kris Jenner admits being the 'best version' of herself makes her 'happy'

Kris Jenner has finally come forward to defend her decision to undergo another facelift.

For those unaware, the 69-year-old American media personality, socialite, and businesswoman came into the spotlight with her much younger-looking face after getting her surgery done by Dr. Steve Levine in May of this year.

After seeing the drastic transformation, people compared the matriarch of the Jenners and the Kardashians with her 44-year-old daughter, Kim Kardashian.

Now conversing with Vogue Arabia, Kris opened up about why she felt the urge to undergo surgery.

Voicing her thoughts, she said, "I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh. I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star went on to clarify that she is comfortable with her advancing age but emphasised she keeps herself as her biggest priority, especially at an older age.

She noted, "Just because you get older, it doesn't mean you should give up on yourself.”

"If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don't want to do anything – then don't do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully. It's my version,” Kris Jenner stated.

