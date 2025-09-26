Guest gives Windsor Castle ‘roadside motel' treatment with ‘used wipes, stained sheets'

Inside the Windsor Castle ‘roadside motel’ treatment Windsor Castle has received

Things like stained bedsheet, food waste, takeout containers, hair gel, used wipes, ended up sprawled across Windsor Castle, after a state guests exit, and informationa bout this has been shared by RadarOnline’s report.

The guest that allegedly created the mess is non other than the president of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

According to a palace source that spoke to the outlet, “It was takeout boxes, tanning sprays and hair products everywhere. The bathroom was littered with bottles, the sinks stained, and his bed sheets had been left completely orange from whatever he uses.”

It left King Charles’ people “horrified” because “this was Windsor Castle, not a roadside motel.”

A big reason for this alleged situation was because “no one could say no to him. If Trump wanted fast food at 2am, the Secret Service would fetch it.”

By the end “the room smelled of fries and fried chicken by morning. For staff who are used to military precision and spotless suites, it was beyond the pale.”

The insider also offered more indepth insights, allegedly “he had sprays and tubs of hair gel scattered across the bathroom. Tan wipes were in the bin, the towels were ruined, and the housekeeping team had to replace nearly everything. It was like a bomb had gone off in Selfridges' cosmetics hall.”

Even though the president has often admitted to taking pride in his ‘distinctive’ hair, “no one expected the trail it would leave,” the source added before signing off.