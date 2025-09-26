Prince Harry's bid to reconnect with royals criticized as ‘tone-deaf' move

Prince Harry’s efforts to rejoin the royals seen as disconnection from reality

Prince Harry’s efforts to rejoin the Royal family and increase his public appearances in the UK are being called a “tone-deaf illusion” by a royal expert.

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex wants to make frequent trips to his home country and do charity work there.

However, royal commentator Hilary Fordwich claimed it might not be a good idea as she criticised Harry for being out of touch.

She noted that the Duke of Sussex is “out of touch” with how much damage has been done and that his attempts mostly seem focused on saving face rather than fixing relationships.

Speaking on Fox News, Fordwich claimed Harry had inflicted "irreparable wounds" on the monarchy and the royal family.

She also lashed out at Buckingham Palace for allowing Harry to share his schedule with them as a "transparent PR manoeuvre" filled with hidden agendas.

Citing palace insiders, the expert revealed that those close to the monarch find Harry’s desire to return to royal family "tone-deaf delusion.”

She also said that Harry’s "victim narrative" remains a "toxic liability" that could deepen the Royal family’s involvement in new scandals.

Fordwich added that the palace would be "foolish" to consider any reconciliation with the Duke of Sussex.