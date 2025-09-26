'James Bond' writers admit they can't revive 007 after explosive death

James Bond writers struggle to undo Daniel Craig's brutal ending

James Bond writers are reportedly facing a major struggle in reviving 007.

According to RadarOnline, bringing back James Bond from the dead is proving to be the biggest mission yet for Amazon MGM Studios.

Following Daniel Craig’s explosive exit in No Time to Die (2021), in which Bond was poisoned and killed in a missile strike, the writers are now facing a "huge creative headache."

The source stated, "Writers are tearing their hair out. Bond didn't just vanish off a cliff or fake his death – he was blown to pieces on screen. Everyone agrees it was a massive mistake because Bond is supposed to be eternal."

Adding, "They are now stuck trying to find a believable way to resurrect him, and it is proving almost impossible."

Another insider went on to note, "The headache is not just about the script."

"Until they decide how to deal with Bond's death, they can't cast the new actor. It affects everything, from the tone of the story to the timeline they choose. Right now, nobody has the answer," they stated.

The insider told the outlet, "They killed the unkillable. Now they have to figure out how to undo it without making a mockery of everything that came before."

On the other hand, novelist Anthony Horowitz, who penned three official 007 books for the Ian Fleming estate, said, "I think that was a mistake, because Bond is a legend. He belongs to everybody, he is eternal – except in that film."

"If I was asked tomorrow to write the script, I wouldn't be able to do it. Where would you start? You can't have him waking up in the shower and saying it was all a dream," he added.

This comes as Amazon has tapped Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, director Denis Villeneuve, and heavyweight producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman to shape James Bond’s 26th outing.