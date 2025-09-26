 
Chris Pratt wife Katherine Schwarzenegger pens emotional note for their daughters

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger share three children together

September 26, 2025

Katherine Schwarzenegger gets emotional on National Daughters Day

Katherine Schwarzenegger, wife of Chris Pratt got emotional on National Daughters Day.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the American author celebrated being girls’ mom.

Sharing an adorable photo of herself with her and Chris’ two daughters, Katherine penned an emotional note.

She wrote, “Being a girl mom to two amazing daughters is the greatest joy of my life. Watching them grow into kind, curious, brave little people inspires me every single day.”

She went on to add, “On this National Daughters Day, I’m so grateful for them and for getting to be a daughter myself to the best parents.”

The adorable shot showed the mother and daughters trio from the back, donning matching outfits.

Fans and followers poured their love in the comments section.

One user wrote, “This is so beautiful! Raising daughters who feel safe to be curious and brave - that's nervous system magic right there. They're learning they can trust their own instincts because of how you're raising them.”

Another added, “Mad respect to you and your beautiful daughters! Keep on giving them that unconditional love and they will move mountains!”

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are parents to daughters Lyla Maria, Eloise Christina and a son Ford. Notably, Chris is also father to son Jack from his previous marriage to Anna Faris.

