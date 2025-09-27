Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's potential wedding guest list revealed

Photo: Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's potential wedding guest list includes, Taylor Swift, Martin Short, Paris Hilton: Report

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are taking the plunge in true Hollywood style.

According to Us Weekly, the couple's wedding is already shaping up to be one of the biggest celebrity events of the year.

Reportedly, they have been chatting with famed planner Mindy Weiss at the helm.

It is noteworthy that Weiss, who has masterminded events for Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Diana Ross and Serena Williams, is known for over-the-top productions including the heart-shaped rose display where Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian in 2021.

“It will be a huge, A-list, star-studded wedding planned by Mindy Weiss,” a source told the outlet.

In addition to this, the source added that Taylor Swift, Martin Short, Ashley Park and Paris Hilton are all expected to attend.

However, guests have been kept in the dark about the location, with insiders revealing that shuttle buses will transport attendees from their hotels to the wedding and rehearsal.

Gomez, 33, and Blanco, 37, announced their engagement in December 2024 after one year of dating.