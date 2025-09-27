 
Geo News

Reese Witherspoon pens heartfelt note for son Tennessee on milestone day

The actress is mom to three kids oldest daughter Ava, 26, and son Deacon, 21 and youngest son, Tennessee

By
Web Desk
|

September 27, 2025

Reese Witherspoon gushes over son Tennessee on special day
Reese Witherspoon gushes over son Tennessee on special day

Reese Witherspoon is celebrating her youngest son another tip around the sun in a sweet post.

The 49-year-old actress took to her Instagram account on Friday, September 26, to mark her youngest one's 13th birthday with a gushing note.

In the celebratory post, the doting mom of three shared sweet snaps featuring the cute mother-son duo.

She penned down a sweet birthday tribute for Tennessee, expressing her excitement over him entering his teenage years.

"How is it possible that my youngest boy is 13?!" Reese began.

The Legally Blonde actress went on to gush, "He never ceases to amaze me with his joyfulness, his brilliant sense of humor and his endless curiosity."

"I love you so much, Tenn!," the proud mom showed her love.

In the first snap of the carousel the birthday boy can be seen sitting across a table with a lime drink in front of him. In the other slides Tennssee and Reese sweetly posed together at different locations appeared to be taken separate occasions.

For the unversed, Reese is also mom to two oldest kids: daughter Ava, 26, and son Deacon, 21, whom she share with ex husband Ryan Phillippe. She welcomed Tennessee with her ex Jim Toth. 

Leonardo DiCaprio recalls unexpected Beatles twist at Oasis show
Leonardo DiCaprio recalls unexpected Beatles twist at Oasis show
Harper Beckham snubs brother Brooklyn upon joining Instagram?
Harper Beckham snubs brother Brooklyn upon joining Instagram?
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's potential wedding guest list revealed
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's potential wedding guest list revealed
Glen Powell clears the air about series 'Chad Powers'
Glen Powell clears the air about series 'Chad Powers'
David Beckham, family trying to uplift Victoria Beckham: Source
David Beckham, family trying to uplift Victoria Beckham: Source
Chris Pratt wife Katherine Schwarzenegger pens emotional note for their daughters
Chris Pratt wife Katherine Schwarzenegger pens emotional note for their daughters
Insider goes against Keanu Reeves and artist Alexandra Grant's wedding statement
Insider goes against Keanu Reeves and artist Alexandra Grant's wedding statement
Keith Urban all set to headline UK's C2C Festival 2026
Keith Urban all set to headline UK's C2C Festival 2026