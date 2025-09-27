Glen Powell recalls embarrassing reality TV flop at just 15

Glen Powell laughed off a viral reality show blunder from his teen years.

In a recent chat with People at the premiere of Chad Powers on Thursday, September 25, the 36-year-old actor revealed if he got a chance in life which thing he will "do-over."

"If I were to get a do-over, he said while articulating his thoughts, "There was a reality show I did when I was 15 years old called Endurance where I fell off the barn and I got kicked off on the first day."

"I would do that over. You can look it up. It's really sad. There's definitely a video. Everybody watched it. You're the only person that doesn't bother me about it," he said jokingly.

This confession came after he shared on Stephen Colbert's show in a 2024 interview that his time the Discovery Kids series, Endurance, was one of his "earlier forays into the world of action that wasn’t as successful."

“It’s really pretty hard for me to talk about, to be honest,” Powell said. “I’ve never talked about this publicly ever."

"The fact they pulled this out is shocking, but here we go," he noted. "I was 13, I was on a show called Endurance; it’s basically a kids Survivor-type show.”