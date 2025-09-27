Lana Del Rey shares never-before-seen wedding photos on first anniversary

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene celebrate first anniversary with rare wedding photos

Lana Del Rey is celebrating one year of marriage with husband Jeremy Dufrene.

On Thursday, the 40-year-old singer shared an intimate glimpse of the bayou ceremony she wed the swamp boat tour guide in last year.

The images showed Del Rey and Dufrene posing and sharing a kiss on an airboat. Other photos included wedding guests like Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley cheering them on, and the couple feeding each other cake decorated with a gold-framed cabin.

The collage also highlighted personal touches, including a perfume bottle etched with “Love on the Bayou” and antique silver serving pieces.

Del Rey, born Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, and Dufrene wed on Sept. 26, 2024, in Des Allemandes, Louisiana—the same bayou where Dufrene works as a swamp boat tour guide, and where the couple first met.

Friends of Del Rey have described her relationship with Dufrene as a whirlwind that quickly turned serious. “Jeremy is different from the men Lana meets in the entertainment world,” one source said. “He’s charming in a Southern way, a true gentleman, and he treats her really well. She’s an old soul.”

The two were first linked in 2019, when Del Rey shared a photo of Dufrene on Facebook, but their romance became clear in August 2024 after they were spotted having lunch in London.