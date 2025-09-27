 
Bindi Irwin supports brother Robert Irwin ahead of 'DWTS' performance

Robert Irwin’s DWTS journey turned into a family affair when his sister Bindi Irwin joined his rehearsal

September 27, 2025

Robert Irwin's Dancing With the Stars journey turned into a family affair when his sister Bindi Irwin joined him during rehearsal.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, the Australian conservationist posted a snap of his sister crashing his dance rehearsal with his DWTS partner, Witney Carson.

"Bring your sister to work day!" Robert captioned the post.

Bindi joined in on the comment section, playfully admitting that the visit reminded her he has “no idea about TikTok trends.”

To which, Robert responded with the hashtag "#Millennial."

Witney also backed up his sister, writing, "Hey, we're cool, ok!"

Recently, in an interview with Travel + Leisure, Robert revealed that he loves living in Australia because it reminds him of his late dad, Steve Irwin.

"It is where I feel his energy and his passion more than anywhere else," he said. “That’s the great part of getting to live here."

"It's so easy to get out in the middle of nowhere and just forget everything. You feel like you're part of something so much bigger than yourself," added the Australian native.

It is pertinent to mention that Steve died in September 2006, after being attacked by a stingray during filming on the coast of Australia.

