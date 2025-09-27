Lady Gaga celebrates ‘most special day' with fiancé Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga celebrates fiancé Michael Polansky's 42nd birthday

Lady Gaga is displaying love for her fiancé, Michael Polansky.

The Born This Way artist penned a loving note to Polansky on her official Instagram account, uploading three photos of the couple embracing one another.

In one sweet moment Gaga and her fiancé can be seen locking lips with each other at a farm, with goats watching them.

On Friday, Sept. 26, the Mayhem artist posted a sweet Instagram tribute to mark Polansky’s 42nd birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my honey,” her caption began.

“I hope 42 is your best year yet, you have done so much in your 42 years I am so proud of you every day---and so grateful for this day you came into the world, it was the most special day,” Gaga further wrote.

She continued, “This is my favorite day of the year! A crisp and almost rainy day, a long walk, with the backdrop of a sweet birthday smile and lots of laughter and angel food cake with chocolate sauce.”

“Even this goat knows what a happy day your birthday is to me. I love you,” the Die With A Smile singer concluded.

This birthday tribute from Gaga to Polansky comes weeks after she dedicated her success at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, to him, as she won Artist of the Year.

The next day on her Instagram, in a separate post, she wrote about how the couple was working together creatively on her sixth album, Mayhem.

"Dreaming up this album, making the plan, building every vision with you — talking endlessly about what we would create and do for monsters has been an experience I could not have ever imagined," Lady Gaga wrote before concluding, "Having your creative partnership in our art, business and in love--is a love I've never known.”