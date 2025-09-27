'F1' star Sir Lewis Hamilton goes through immense grief

'F1' star Sir Lewis Hamilton sad over dog Roscoe having been put in coma

Sir Lewis Hamilton just revealed the sad phase of life he is going through.

The 40-year-old racing legend has revealed via social media that his dog, Roscoe, "caught pneumonia again" and currently, his little pooch is fighting for life and death.

Lewis - who is often seen with Roscoe during Formula One race weekends - wrote on Instagram: "Please keep Roscoe in your thoughts. I want to keep you all updated.”

“Roscoe caught pneumonia again and was struggling to breathe. He was admitted into hospital and sedated to calm him while they did checks on him and during the process his heart stopped. They managed to get a heartbeat back and now he’s in a coma. We don’t know whether he will wake from this. Tomorrow we’ll try to wake him up. I’m by his side and want to thank you all for your prayers and support,” he further mentioned.

Lewis has also previously expressed concern for Roscoe, which was back in May, when he admitted to feeling anxious about the health of his dog.

"He's 12-and-a-half years old so he's an old boy,” the sports man, who co-produced the Brad Pitt starrer, F1, said.

"He had pneumonia, but he's fine now. But definitely this is a time where every time I get a text message from the lady who's looking after him, my heart stops for a second. You know, what's next?" Lewis further wrote at that time.