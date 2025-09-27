Mark Wahlberg gets candid about his 'pretty silly' career

Mark Wahlberg recalls kids response to his career

Mark Wahlberg has a celebrated career, but for his kids, he says, they find it "pretty silly"



Explaining this in an interview with Extra, the actor says, “I'm just Dad you know, silly, always willing to make fun of myself to make them laugh. I'm shooting a movie right now in Boston, so they came to visit me there, which was a lot of fun.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Mark opens up about his thoughts on letting his children follow in his footsteps in Hollywood.

The Shooter star recalls one of his kids wanted to appear in the movies. So when the father-of-four asked him to audition for his 2023 film Family Man, his kid did not do it.

"My son has mentioned it a couple of times, and then I actually asked him if he wanted to audition to play my son in 'Family Plan,' and then he balked at that," he recounts. "And then we were doing the sequel, and he was like, ‘Dad, I should have done that.'"

This attitude, Mark says, made him realise that he would not push his kids for a profession, particularly in showbiz, if they are not "serious" about it.

"I'm not going to push him, and if he's not going to take it seriously, I'm not going to encourage it If he's giving me the same attitude about getting up for school as he's giving me to get up to go to work, I can't have that," he concludes.

Mark shares Ella, Michael, Brendan, and Grace with his wife, Rhea Durham.