 
Geo News

'No plans to open overseas campus': Imperial College London rejects Punjab's govt's claim

Varsity terms reports claiming establishment of campus at Nawaz Sharif IT City as "incorrect"

By
Web Desk
|

October 22, 2025

An outside view of the Imperial College London building. — Imperial College London website
An outside view of the Imperial College London building. — Imperial College London website
  • Reports of  plans to open a campus overseas are incorrect: varsity.
  • Marriyum Aurangzeb claims 300-bed hospital to be set up.
  • CM Maryam Nawaz "reposts" PML-N's claim of overseas campus.

Contrary to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz-led Punjab government's claims, the Imperial College London has refuted "incorrect" reports claiming that the varsity will open overseas campus at Nawaz Sharif IT City in Lahore.

"There have been erroneous reports in the media and online that Imperial is opening a campus at Nawaz Sharif IT City in Lahore," the institution said in a statement on Tuesday.

Advertisement

"Reports that Imperial College London plans to open a campus overseas are incorrect. Imperial has no such plans, with all the university’s campuses based in the UK," the statement clarified.

The clarification comes after Marriyum Aurangzeb, Punjab's senior minister and aide of the CM, claimed in a post on X that a campus of the Imperial College of London will be set up in the Nawaz Sharif IT City, where a 300-bed hospital will also be set up.

The decision, Aurangzeb said, was made during a meeting chaired by CM Maryam, adding that the foundation stone of the hospital will be laid in November.

PML-Ns post on X reposted by Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz claiming establishment of Imperial College London campus to be set up at Nawaz Sharif IT City. — X@pmln_org
PML-N's post on X "reposted" by Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz claiming establishment of Imperial College London campus to be set up at Nawaz Sharif IT City. — X@pmln_org

The claim was also shared in a post on X by the PML-N's official account, and was in fact "reposted" by CM Maryam herself.

It was further shared on Punjab government's official X account as well.


Advertisement
Centre, KP lock horns over bulletproof vehicles
Centre, KP lock horns over bulletproof vehicles
PML-N announces split from AJK govt
PML-N announces split from AJK govt
Field Marshal Munir says action underway against Indian proxies, terrorists in Balochistan
Field Marshal Munir says action underway against Indian proxies, terrorists in Balochistan
Potential ban on TLP: Asif urges 'hard state' approach to tackle extremist religious groups video
Potential ban on TLP: Asif urges 'hard state' approach to tackle extremist religious groups
SC judges warn new SJC code of conduct threatens 'judicial independence'
SC judges warn new SJC code of conduct threatens 'judicial independence'
SC Justice Mazhar cites Indian judiciary's CB during 26th Amendment case hearing video
SC Justice Mazhar cites Indian judiciary's CB during 26th Amendment case hearing
Arms, liquor case: Non-bailable arrest warrant out for ex-KP CM
Arms, liquor case: Non-bailable arrest warrant out for ex-KP CM
Delhi tops world's most polluted cities list; Lahore ranks second
Delhi tops world's most polluted cities list; Lahore ranks second