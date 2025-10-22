'No plans to open overseas campus': Imperial College London rejects Punjab's govt's claim

An outside view of the Imperial College London building. — Imperial College London website

Contrary to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz-led Punjab government's claims, the Imperial College London has refuted "incorrect" reports claiming that the varsity will open overseas campus at Nawaz Sharif IT City in Lahore.

"There have been erroneous reports in the media and online that Imperial is opening a campus at Nawaz Sharif IT City in Lahore," the institution said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Reports that Imperial College London plans to open a campus overseas are incorrect. Imperial has no such plans, with all the university’s campuses based in the UK," the statement clarified.

The clarification comes after Marriyum Aurangzeb, Punjab's senior minister and aide of the CM, claimed in a post on X that a campus of the Imperial College of London will be set up in the Nawaz Sharif IT City, where a 300-bed hospital will also be set up.

The decision, Aurangzeb said, was made during a meeting chaired by CM Maryam, adding that the foundation stone of the hospital will be laid in November.

The claim was also shared in a post on X by the PML-N's official account, and was in fact "reposted" by CM Maryam herself.

