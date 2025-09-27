Jennifer Lawrence makes statement against Israel

Jennifer Lawrence: File photo

Jennifer Lawrence spoke out about the deaths of children in Gaza during a press conference Friday at the San Sebastian Film Festival, where she was promoting her latest film, Die, My Love.

“I’m terrified and it’s mortifying. What’s happening is no less than a genocide, and it’s unacceptable. I’m terrified for my children, for all of our children,” the Oscar-winning actress said in response to a question from reporters.

Lawrence, 35, also criticized the tone of American politics, expressing concern about its impact on young people.

“On top of everything else, what makes me so sad is that this disrespect and the discourse in American politics right now is going to be normal to them. I mean, the kids who are voting right now at 18, it’s going to be totally normal to them that politics has no integrity. Politicians lie; there is no empathy,” she said.

The actress added that ignoring global conflicts risked consequences closer to home.

“Everybody needs to remember that when you ignore what’s happening on one side of the world, it won’t be long until it’s on your side as well,” she warned.



