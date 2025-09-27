Prince William, Kate Middleton celebrate major win

Prince William, Kate Middleton share cheerful message for rugby team

Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate the major win of England’s women’s rugby team.

As the Red Roses won the Rugby World Cup Final, the Prince and Princess of Wales took to Instagram to share their congratulations.

Kate Middleton and Prince William react to Red Roses’ world cup win

Sharing the poster of their win on Stories, the future King and Queen stated, “Congratulations to @redrosesrugby, the new Women's Rugby World Cup Champions!”

They went on to add, “Well done to Canada - you had an outstanding tournament.”

“Both teams should be so proud!” Kate and William noted.

This comes after the official handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared an encouraging message for the team ahead of their finals.

Alongside the picture of Kate Middleton with the players from previous engagement, the statement read, “Good luck England! Wishing the very best of luck to the Red Roses in their Women’s Rugby World Cup Final at Twickenham today. We’re so proud of you! C.”

Both Prince William and Kate Middleton are avid sports fans and strong supporters of various athletic endeavors.