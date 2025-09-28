Florence Welch gets honest about shocking experience

Florence Welch weighs in on 'close to death' experience

Florence Welch, a singer of the rock band Florence and The Machine, has opened up about coming "close to death" when she suffered a miscarriage.



In a chat with The Guardian, she says, "The closest I came to making life was the closest I came to death and I felt like I had stepped through this door, and it was just full of women, screaming."

This came before she revealed she had an ectopic pregnancy, which caused internal bleeding while she was on stage at a festival in Cornwall.

However, at first, she said the pregnancy was a "big shock" because of her age, which was 37 at the time. But later she adds it "felt magical".

"I think, because it was my first time being pregnant, and it was my first miscarriage, I was like, 'OK, I've heard this is part of it.'"

"I spoke to my doctor and they are not generally dangerous. Devastating, but not dangerous," the British singer adds. "Emotionally, I was sad and scared, but I think, also, I was coping."

Weighing in on ectopic pregnancy, Florence says her doctor told her to get a scan after her miscarriage and ahead of the Cornwall show.

"It’s funny. I took some ibuprofen and stepped out on stage," she continues. "I was in the elements, in the wind and rain."

"I just felt something working through me, and I felt this thing take over, the thing that’s always there, the safe space of performance," the Never Let Me Go hitmaker explains her situation at the time.

"I didn’t want to go for the scan. I thought, ‘I’ve done this show, I’m fine, I can cope’. But my doctor’s insistence that I come in saved my life," she concludes.