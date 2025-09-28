Prince Harry starts a fight for Prince Archie so he's not entirely cut off by King Charles

Prince Harry has take up a fight against his father to make sure his son isn’t cut off entirely

Following claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying to decide on Prince Archie’s future, given how “high profile and politically exposed kids” are in the US, a commentator has stepped forward.

While clarifications have come to light since then, stating “Prince Harry has not put his son's name down for Eton, nor does he have any plans to do so.”

Royal commentator Lydia Alto spoke to the Daily Record and noted that the prince still has a desire to get ‘some kind’ of schooling done in Britain for the prince, so “it could very possibly become a major source of tension in the future.” Perhaps even a “fault line.”

She also said, “Meghan has consistently presented herself as the decision-maker in their family, and if she labels boarding schools unacceptable, Harry will almost certainly back down.”

And “it's hard to imagine him fighting for a British education if Meghan thinks it's cruel, however much he'd like the children to follow in his own footsteps. For some, especially military families or royals with demanding duties, boarding schools offer a sense of stability, independence, and opportunity that day schools can't match.”

Still its clear that it would mean Meghan “calling the final shots” because even looking back at Prince Harry’s “past willingness to trade his military roles, his family ties, and even his reputation in the UK for Meghan's comfort suggests that when it comes to their children, he won't fight.”

And “if Meghan were to block an attempt to educate them over here, it would be another bridge quietly burned, and another factor contributing to Archie and Lilibet growing up more isolated from their British family.”

Still, near the end she noted a big motivation that Prince Harry may have in this regard, and chalked it up to heritage and the like.

To Ms Alto, “you can see why Harry might want his children educated in the UK. Schooling here, particularly at the elite level, is not just about academics but about heritage, tradition, and maintaining lifelong links.”

“For a prince who insists he hasn't turned his back on his country, sending his children to a British school could be a way of ensuring they aren't entirely cut off from his side of the family. It would also reinforce the idea that, whatever his gripes, he still values his British roots.”