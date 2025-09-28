 
Top comedy star helps shape hit horror movie 'script'

Although the actor did not participate in the horror film, he provided input on its script

September 28, 2025

'Weapons' director shares Bill Hader's advice on his script

Bill Hader is a well-known star who has appeared in several hit comedy shows, including Saturday Night Live, Documentary Now!, and Barry.

So, it seems to be a surprise when Zach Cregger, the director behind the horror movie Weapons, shares he turned to him for advice on his movie's script.

"Bill Hader is a buddy of mine. We would talk about the script, and I think it was his idea. He was like, 'You should figure out a way to implicate [Alex] so he feels implicated,'" he shares in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. 

The advice here refers to Alex, played by Cary Christopher, who is the only not missing after 17 students went missing in the story.

The director continues, "So it was through a conversation with him that I had the idea of Alex stealing something."

"And when we were scouting on location, I saw these cubby boxes that were in a real classroom. So I was like, 'That would do it.'”

Bill, who has three kids, previously shared that her daughters are fans of his work in the It franchise. "The only thing my kids have ever been interested in seeing [involving me] is, I was in It 2."

"I was in the It movie and they've been to different sleepovers, and that's like a movie kids put on at sleepovers," the 47-year-old told Ted Danson on his podcast Where Everybody Knows Your Name.

It is worth noting Bill portrayed Richie Tozier in the It franchise.

