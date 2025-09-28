Madonna reveals her secret to survival: 'I wouldn't be here'

Madonna breaks silence on spiritual journey

Madonna made some surprising revelations in her first ever podcast interview.

Speaking with author and podcast host Jay Shetty for his On Purpose podcast, Madonna shared one thing that has carried her through decades of fame, controversy, and personal struggle.

The Queen of Pop said, "You need to be spiritual to be successful. Success is having a spiritual life, period. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t have one."

She went on to add, "What have I done for others? That's really the only way you can be successful in life."

"It's like the greatest amount of light is where there's darkness and you can reveal the most amount of light. When you're in a dark room, you turn on the light. When you're in a room that's already light, what do you, there's no, um, effort made. So should we look for darkness?" she noted. "My soul's purpose is to reveal light in the world through whatever I do."

"I want it all, but I want it for the sake of sharing, not to keep it for myself," Madonna said.

However, Madonna has accepted, "I don’t fit in, and not fitting in is what saves you."

"Spiritual wisdom is not helpful when everything's going your way. It's helpful when you're challenged and when you're happy," she said.