Madonna opens up about her soul's purpose

Photo: Madonna explains the reason behind her lofty ambitions

Madonna has shed light on the guiding principle that shapes her life.

In a candid chat on Jay Shetty's podcast, the songbird reflected on the values that keep her grounded.

In doing so, the Queen of Pop explained that her definition of success is rooted in service to others rather than accolades or fame.

“What have I done for others? That's really the only way you can be successful in life," she began.

The 66-year-old legenadary songbird also offered rare insight into her spiritual philosophy, touching on the importance of finding meaning in life's darker moments.

“It's like the greatest amount of light is where there's darkness and you can reveal the most amount of light."

"When you're in a dark room, you turn on the light. When you're in a room that's already light, what do you, there's no, um, effort made. So should we look for darkness?" she continued.

Emphasizing her purpose, she explained, “My soul's purpose is to reveal light in the world through whatever I do."

In conclusion, Madonna added, “I want it all, but I want it for the sake of sharing, not to keep it for myself.”