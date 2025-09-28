Kate Middleton forced to reveal major news early due to online speculation

Kate Middleton’s big announcement came earlier than planned

Kate Middleton had hoped to delay sharing her cancer diagnosis, especially to protect her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, from the emotional impact.

However, growing online speculation and conspiracy theories forced her to speak out earlier than planned, reported insiders.

Royal commentator Katie Nicholl said Kate, the Princess of Wales, was still coming to terms with the news herself when she felt pressured to go public.

In her video message last March, Kate explained that it had taken time to talk to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way they could understand, and to reassure them she would be okay.

“There was so much online speculation and conspiracy theories about her, so she had no choice,” royal commentator Katie Nicholl told OK! Magazine.

She added, “I think it forced her into announcing it before she was ready, at a time when she was trying to come to terms with the most devastating news any of us can get.”

“I’m sure little Louis was too young to understand how serious it was, and Kate probably wanted to shield the children for longer.”

Meanwhile, royal expert Duncan Larcombe said, “It surely doesn’t get much more difficult than explaining you have cancer to your children.”

“But you get the impression William and Kate have handled it really well. They are so hands-on and nothing seems strained or awkward with their kids.

“All three are clearly hugely loved and well-balanced, and they are a real credit to their parents.”