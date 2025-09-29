Stanley Tucci reveals 'sad' part of his marriage

Stanley Tucci gets honest about his wife Felicity Blunt

Stanley Tucci and his wife, Felicity Blunt, have a gap of 21 years. This, he says, makes him "sad" that he won't see her get old.

He shares his thoughts about his marriage in an interview with The Times of London, “I am sad that I won’t see her get old and that I won’t be able to look after her if she needs looking after."

The star continues, “I think there’s something really beautiful about people aging together. And unless there’s some miracle, that can’t happen.”

Stanley first met Felicity at the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada, a significant event. Four years later, when they met again at the Emily Blunt and John Krasinski wedding in 2010, they found a spark. In 2012, the pair walked down the aisle.

Moreover, Kate Tucci, who is the first wife of The Terminal star, died in 2009 from breast cancer. They share three children.

But with Felicity, Stanley has two kids, a son, Matteo, whom they welcomed in 2015, and three years later, a daughter, Emilia, in 2018.