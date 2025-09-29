 
Prince Andrew has pushed monarchy to become ‘very slim': Here's how

Prince Andrew has changed the dynamics of the Royal Family with latest move

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

September 29, 2025

Prince Andrew has given a new blow to the monarchy with his latest involvement with Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York has closed all the doors to return to Royal duties and has officially pushed the monarchy to become slimmer.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers tells The Sun: "I would say that, the so-called slimmed-down monarchy has now become very slim indeed.

"And, of course, you know, as I just said, when I looked through what Prince Andrew was doing, he was doing a lot before he was forced to step down.

"Along with Harry, they have lost, two key players, you could say.

Speaking exclusively to The Sun, he said: "Well, I'm always rather surprised hearing this latest revelation will finish Prince Andrew, because I had the feeling that he was already finished.

"After the Emily Maitlis interview, he was asked to step down from everything, all his royal duties, and in due course, his various royal connections.

"I saw that that had all happened, and yet more and more revelations keep coming along, and we keep being told, you know, he's finished, but he's already finished,” he added.

