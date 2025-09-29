King Charles's illness brings Prince William closer to crown

Prince William’s role grows as King Charles continues cancer treatment

Prince William’s role as the future king is becoming more important as King Charles continues to receive treatment for cancer.

According to reports, those around the monarch are concerned about his long-term health grow.

The King has spoken openly about how tough the experience has been, calling it “daunting and, at times, frightening.”

Royal expert Katie Nicholl spoke of his health battle with The Mirror and said that the situation has brought the reality of the crown closer to William.

She note that Charles’ cancer has reminded the Prince of Wales that his time to lead may come sooner than expected.

“The crown will never have felt closer to the Prince than it does now,” she said. “His father’s illness has been a stark reminder that it’s his turn next, and it may not be too far in the distant future.”

Meanwhile, royal expert Duncan Larcombe said, “William and Kate are at the forefront of the Firm, and have become the monarchy’s biggest asset.”

“They have a pivotal role in ensuring continuity and calm, when at times there’s been anything but that behind the scenes.”