Ed Sheeran reveals his social media secret

Ed Sheeran reveals what he watches on social media

Ed Sheeran knows how to keep an eye on new music.

In a recent chat at SiriusXM's Small Stage Series in New York City, the Shape of You singer opened up about how he uses social media in whom he stalks via his fake account on Instagram, also known as, "Finsta."

The show host, Andy Cohen, asked Sheeran if he had a fake account and the 34-year-old singer replied, “Yes."

Cohen further inquired about the usage, asking Sheeran, "When you're on your Finsta, do you spy on exes? What are you doing typically?"

Sheeran shared, "It's more, like, trying to stay plugged into culture, music."

"I feel like when I didn't have a Finsta, I missed so much, like new music and new artists. I'm plugged into areas of the internet that interest me," he explained.

Sharing insights into the things that interest him more are, "I really love British rap music. I really love Irish folk music. ... I love watches, so I'm on like watch blogs and stuff like that. But I'm plugged into areas of the internet that interest me. I wouldn't say I necessarily see stuff outside of that. I'm very much on the stuff that I like. My algorithm is very like music and watches."

The hitmaker has been vocal about taking breaks from his social life especially during the end of the year.

Previously during a talk show, Therapuss with Jake Shane, the singer also shared that he does not own a phone and hardly has any access ever since he “got rid” of his mobile device back in 2015.