Miley Cyrus shares major update on Malibu home that burnt in 2008 wildfire

Miley Cyrus says Malibu home nearly rebuilt 7 years after wildfire

Miley Cyrus is finally close to moving back into her Malibu home, nearly seven years after losing it in the 2018 Woolsey Fire.

“I lost my house in the Woolsey Fire and have been rebuilding now for the last five years," the Grammy winner, 32, shared in a new CR Fashion Book interview with Pamela Anderson.

"It looks like it’s going to be all ready for me in the next couple of weeks,” she added.

At the time of the fire, Cyrus was in South Africa filming Black Mirror. The destruction came just before she married Liam Hemsworth, 35, that December.

Miley and Liam had bought the Malibu house in 2014, and lived there together on and off until it burned down in the Woolsey Fire in November 2018.

The pair eventually split in August 2019. Their divorce finalised in January 2020.

The Flowers hitmaker has since called the destruction “the biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life.”

Earlier this year, she explained that the loss allowed her to rebuild with purpose not just her house, but relationships too.

Cyrus insists the fire even changed her as an artist. “I could sing better after the fire. It was almost like it unleashed something,” she told Joe Rogan in 2020.