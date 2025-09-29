Buckingham Palace releases official statement after Harry leaves King Charles 'saddened'

Buckingham Palace has released its first official statement on social media handles after reports claimed Prince Harry has left his father King Charles “saddened and perplexed” with bombshell remarks.

According to a report by the Daily Express UK, the monarch has been left “saddened and perplexed” by Prince Harry’s latest claim that the institution is “sabotaging” his relationship with him.

Amid these reports, the palace shared photos and a video of Prince Edward from his latest official engagement on social media and shared details of it.

The post was shared with caption, “Celebrating 200 years of the Stockton and Darlington Railway!”

“Last week, The Duke of Edinburgh visited County Durham to mark the 200th anniversary of the first public passenger train journey. This trip of 26 miles led to the birth of the modern railway as we know it today.”

The first public journey on the S&DR took place on 27 September 1825 from Shildon to Stockton, via Darlington. The locomotive ‘Locomotion No. 1’ pulled several waggons of coal and goods, and a carriage called Experiment carrying the world’s first fare-paying passengers to take a journey driven by a steam locomotive.

During the visit, the Prince travelled onboard a replica of Locomotion 1 alongside Sir Tim Laurence in his role as Chair of the Science Museum Group, toured museum exhibitions celebrating the rail industry and met locals involved with the railway.