Sarah Ferguson slammed by biographer responsible for Prince Andrew tell all

Sarah Ferguson finally comes under the radar of the biographer that penned a Prince Andrew tell all

September 29, 2025

Following a tell-all about Prince Andrew, the biographer responsible has come forward with his take on his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

The expert in question is historian and author Andrew Lownie, and he is the man responsible for the book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

In a new interview with Express he touched on the lack of acceptance and self awareness he’s accused the Duchess of York for possessing.

In Mr Lownie’s eyes, “I'm afraid, having studied her for so long, I don't have a great deal of sympathy for her...”

Because regardless, “she will be pretending, in the way she pretended in that letter to Epstein, that she was the victim.”

All in all, “she has no self-awareness. She has no acceptance of what she's done, the same problem as Andrew,” Mr Lownie added.

However, he is of the opinion that Fergie will be able to bounce back, because she’s most probably already “huddled with her PR people.”

In terms of the Duchess’ future within the Royal Family a source also addressed the Royal Family’s stance on her future mingling, as well as stay at the Royal Lodge.

While speaking to The Sunday Times he noted that while “you can't sack someone from being your brother,” referencing King Charles and upcoming family events like Christmas. “but this year, if the duke and duchess were both to be as honourable [as last year], it would be very much for the best and the family would not be disappointed, not least to avoid the King having to make any more difficult decisions.”

