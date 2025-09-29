Palace fears Prince Andrew could expose secrets worse than Harry's memoir

Prince Andrew’s growing isolation sparks fears of tell-all book

Prince Andrew may be considering writing a tell-all memoir if tensions within the royal family continue to escalate, a royal expert has warned.

Amid ongoing scandal of his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson over the emails she sent to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, it is expected the Duke of York could release a memoir.

Andrew has been increasingly sidelined from public royal life and has been facing calls to be banned from major events.

More recently, the “disgraced” Duke was snubbed by Prince William at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral.

According to royal commentator Richard Kay, moments like these could push the Duke of York to a breaking point and he may follow in Prince Harry's footsteps.

In a piece for Daily Mail, Kay claimed that Andrew knows secrets about the royal family which would be more damaging for the monarchy than Harry's autobiography, Spare, if exposed.

"If he is pushed too far, how might Andrew react?" the expert wrote in the article.

"Would he follow his nephew's lead and write a memoir which could, potentially, be even more devastating for the royals than Prince Harry's book?"