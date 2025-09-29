 
Geo News

Palace fears Prince Andrew could expose secrets worse than Harry's memoir

Prince Harry expected to reveal royal secrets in bombshell memoir amid Sarah Ferguson controversy

By
Web Desk
|

September 29, 2025

Prince Andrew’s growing isolation sparks fears of tell-all book

Prince Andrew may be considering writing a tell-all memoir if tensions within the royal family continue to escalate, a royal expert has warned.

Amid ongoing scandal of his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson over the emails she sent to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, it is expected the Duke of York could release a memoir.

Andrew has been increasingly sidelined from public royal life and has been facing calls to be banned from major events.

More recently, the “disgraced” Duke was snubbed by Prince William at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral.

According to royal commentator Richard Kay, moments like these could push the Duke of York to a breaking point and he may follow in Prince Harry's footsteps.

In a piece for Daily Mail, Kay claimed that Andrew knows secrets about the royal family which would be more damaging for the monarchy than Harry's autobiography, Spare, if exposed.

"If he is pushed too far, how might Andrew react?" the expert wrote in the article.

"Would he follow his nephew's lead and write a memoir which could, potentially, be even more devastating for the royals than Prince Harry's book?"

Sarah Ferguson reacts to King Charles 'difficult decision'? video
Sarah Ferguson reacts to King Charles 'difficult decision'?
King Charles preparing special surprise for Prince Harry kids, Archie and Lilibet
King Charles preparing special surprise for Prince Harry kids, Archie and Lilibet
Prince Harry puts the monarchy at risk: ‘He's weakening it!'
Prince Harry puts the monarchy at risk: ‘He's weakening it!'
Inside Kate Middleton's struggles as she faced the world while coping with illness video
Inside Kate Middleton's struggles as she faced the world while coping with illness
Prince Harry finally receives King Charles answer to reconciliation?
Prince Harry finally receives King Charles answer to reconciliation?
Kate Middleton, Prince William breathe new life into royal family after difficult years
Kate Middleton, Prince William breathe new life into royal family after difficult years
Prince William hopes to be ‘people's king' as he guides George's path
Prince William hopes to be ‘people's king' as he guides George's path
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie forced to get hurt by blood: Expert
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie forced to get hurt by blood: Expert