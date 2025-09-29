'The Social Network' sequel gets shocking update

Andrew Garfield says he is not part of 'The Social Reckoning'

A sequel to The Social Network is in the works. But Andrew Garfield, who was a key part of the original movie, will not appear in the next film.



He played Eduardo Saverin, the co-founder of Facebook, which became a breakoutrole for him.

The revelation comes during a question by the news outlet IndieWire, who asked the star if his character would make an entry in the sequel.

“No, no. Eduardo is in Singapore having a good time," the Amazing Spider-Man star says in the reply.

After Facebook's founding, now Meta, he co-founded B Capital, a venture capital firm, and according to reports, he is the richest person in Singapore.

Back to the movie, details say that the sequel is titled The Social Reckoning, with a release date of October 9, 2026.

In addition, Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, Bill Burr, and Jeremy Strong will star in the movie.

Aaron Sorkin serves as the writer and director of the movie, whose logline reads that it focuses "on former Facebook engineer Frances Haugen and journalist Jeff Horwitz as they expose Facebook's secret internal practices, including its impact on teen mental health and the spread of false information."