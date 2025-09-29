Paris Hilton 'loves' working with Elle, Dakota Fanning

Paris Hilton talks about working with Fanning sisters for her memoir

Paris Hilton is working with Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning to turn her memoir Paris: The Memoir into TV series.

Speaking with People Magazine, Paris opened up about the working experience.

She said, “I love Elle and Dakota.”

Adding, “they're so talented, kind, beautiful and lovely – so it's been a dream to be working with them and creating this series together.”

Moreover, she noted that the show is “going to be fantastic.”

“It's so entertaining, and it's just so surreal to me that I now have a whole TV series based on my life story. That's so iconic,” Paris said.

As A24 acquired the rights of the project in 2023, Paris also noted, “It's just been a dream working with everyone, and A24, they're the best in the business, so I love working with them as well.”

“Everything has just been very, very exciting,” Paris Hilton noted.

It is worth mentioning that neither the release date of Paris: The Memoir TV series is not shared, nor the Stars Are Blind singer clarified if Elle Fanning or Dakota Fanning will play her or her sister Nicky Hilton.